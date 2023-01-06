Bed Bath & Beyond Plans To File For Bankruptcy Within Weeks: Report

- Retail store chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY is planning to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks, sooner than expected.
- The latest development follows the company’s inability to survive competition and mounting debts, Reuters reported.
- The company on Thursday said it is exploring strategic alternatives, including obtaining relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
- It also raised concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern due to recurring losses.
- The report further said BBBY would probably skip debt payments due in February.
- In August last year, the retailer came out with a strategic plan to drive growth by securing a financing commitment of $500 million.
- Also Read: Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst Sticks To Underperform Rating & Cuts Price Target By 33%
- Price Action: BBBY shares are trading lower by 12.4% at $1.48 in premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksMediaGeneral