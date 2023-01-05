Apple's Iconic 1970s Trade Sign, Steve Wozniak's Tool Box Up For Auction — Here Are The Hefty Starting Bids

Apple Inc.'s AAPL first trade sign with a multi-colored logo and a battered toolbox used by co-founder Steve Wozniak is now up for auction — and you can get both items, but it's going to be an expensive affair.

What Happened: Alexander Historical Auctions, an international auction site, will host a three-day auction beginning on Jan. 25. The Maryland auctioneers will offer these two historical objects on Jan. 27.

Apple's first trade sign has a starting bid of $50,000. It is almost nine feet long and made with opaque white plexiglass. It was first used by Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Wozniak. The sign features Apple's now iconic rainbow logo accompanied by the original weathered wood frame.

The second item is Wozniak's Apple Computer toolbox which has a starting bid of $10,000. It is a dented, solid blue box with a single tray. The toolbox bears Wozniak's name on the top and has traces of his impressionable years at the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

The auctioneers estimate a bidding range of $100,000 to $200,000 for the trade sign and $20,000 to $30,000 for the toolbox.

