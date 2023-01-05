Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has failed to win a majority of votes for the 11th time to become the Speaker of The House of Representatives.

What Happened: Hardline Republicans have been voting against McCarthy constantly. The inability to elect a speaker means new members cannot be sworn in and Congress cannot get on with business, reported CNN.

McCarthy needs 218 votes to be elected speaker, but despite ongoing talks, 20 Republicans have been voting against him. The number has reportedly risen from 19 in the first two rounds of voting.

In the 11th round of voting, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) attracted 212 votes, McCarthy received 200 votes, while Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) garnered seven ballots. Former President Donald Trump got one vote while the "Others" tally stood at 12.

Why It Matters: The contest for speakership is now the longest in 164 years and has spanned three days of counting, noted CNN.

McCarthy’s inability to get elected comes despite high-profile endorsements from Trump and Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk.

“Kevin McCarthy will do a great job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB,” Trump recently said on Truth Social.

Musk tweeted, “Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker” on Thursday morning.

The House has now adjourned until Friday noon and will remain in limbo until a speaker is elected.

Read Next: Trump Says 'Unnecessary Turmoil' In Republican Party Due To 'Old Broken Crow' Mitch McConnell, Wife