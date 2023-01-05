Why ABVC BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher By 129%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH shares surged 179.3% to $2.4585 after the company announced that it has entered into a license agreement for the development and commercialization of INOpulse with Baylor BioSciences.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC gained 129% to $1.4200 after the company announced the FDA approved its IND submission, allowing the company to proceed with the clinical study of ABV-1519 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares jumped 101% to $20.14.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT shares rose 59% to $1.2309 after the company said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its advisor to explore strategic alternatives.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ surged 59% to $1.0350. Mobiquity completed financing to help fund the launch of new publisher focused platform for monetization and compliance.
- NovoCure Limited NVCR gained 51.8% to $107.04 after the company announced the LUNAR study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival over standard therapies alone.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares gained 42.1% to $48.19 after the company announced the LUNAR study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival over standard therapies alone.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL jumped 42% to $1.8786.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY surged 34.6% to $0.2013.
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG gained 32% to $1.5700.
- Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I ARCK rose 31% to $15.24.
- Golden Matrix Group, Inc. GMGI gained 26.8% to $3.4238.
- Ryvyl Inc. RVYL jumped 23% to $0.6894.
- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ gained 22% to $0.9376.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc ORTX jumped 21.5% to $0.6260 after the company announced FDA clearance of the IND application for OTL-203 in MPS-IH.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc MOXC gained 18.8% to $0.63.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK rose 18.3% to $1.42. Roth Capital, on Wednesday, upgraded Argo Blockchain from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $0.25 to $1.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR gained 16.8% to $2.29.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO jumped 16.8% to $2.99.
- Comstock Inc. LODE gained 16.3% to $0.3965. Comstock announced consolidation of its properties in Comstock and silver city mining districts, increasing the company's total owned, published mineral resources.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI gained 15.6% to $5.64.
- Oblong, Inc. OBLG shares rose 15.4% to $2.5510 after gaining over 26% on Wednesday. Oblong announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE gained 14.2% to $0.4499.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares rose 14% to $1.8701. AMTD IDEA Group, during November, announced 1-for-2 ADS ratio change.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL gained 13.6% to $6.08.
- FibroGen, Inc. FGEN rose 12.8% to $18.17. B of A Securities upgraded FibroGen from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $27.
- ViewRay, Inc. VRAY gained 12.8% to $4.8150. Chindex Medical acquired 10 ViewRay MRIdian systems for advanced cancer treatment.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 12.5% to $4.51 after gaining around 18% on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently completed enrollment of clinical trial evaluating KIO-201 for persistent corneal epithelial defects.
- Dada Nexus Limited DADA gained 12.2% to $11.51.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO jumped 9% to $14.83 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW gained 8.8% to $95.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY23 guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Silvergate Capital Corporation SI shares dipped 46.1% to $11.83 after the company announced select preliminary Q4 financial metrics and provided a business update. The company said it is reducing headcount by 40%.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 22.4% to $1.87. The company said it will miss its 10-Q filing deadline for the quarter ending Nov 26, 2022 and has also concluded that there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 21.7% to $8.57 after the company announced passage of a warrant proposal.
- OpGen, Inc. OPGN dropped 19.3% to $2.7914. OpGen announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI fell 17.7% to $0.1807.
- Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE fell 17.2% to $0.2899 after jumping 81% on Wednesday. Cryptyde announced 2023 corporate priorities for the next 12 months.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX dropped 17.1% to $0.7128.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP fell 16.2% to $4.10 after jumping 25% on Wednesday. TC BioPharm, last month, posted 1H EPS of $1.13.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. VYNE declined 15.9% to $0.20.
- Resources Connection, Inc. RGP dropped 15.8% to $15.67 following quarterly results.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX dropped 15% to $0.3595.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 14.2% to $1.87. InMed, last month, announced appointment of interim Chief Financial Officer and change of auditor.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS fell 14% to $1.6250. Vivos Therapeutics shares jumped 154% on Wednesday after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DNA oral appliance for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.
- TuanChe Limited TC fell 13.8% to $0.9306.
- RPM International Inc. RPM fell 12.9% to $85.37 after the company reported mixed Q2 results and said certain RPM businesses have experienced reduced customer demand.
- AppLovin Corporation APP dropped 12.3% to $9.56 after Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a $7 price target.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV fell 12.2% to $3.2050. Altis Motor Vehicles filed for offering of up to 20.46 million shares of class A common stock by selling stockholders.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM dipped 11.7% to $3.46.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP dipped 11.6% to $33.25 following weak quarterly results.
- The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL fell 11.4% to $33.84 following Q1 results.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S dropped 11% to $13.34. Piper Sandler maintained SentinelOne with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $17 to $16.
- Cue Health Inc. HLTH fell 10.2% to $1.9298.
- Geron Corporation GERN shares fell 9.6% to $2.8850 after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA dropped 7.1% to $34.83 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM dropped 6.7% to $5.66.
