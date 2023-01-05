ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stitch Fix Plans To Slash 20% Of Salaried Jobs, CEO Steps Down

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 5, 2023 12:22 PM | 1 min read
Stitch Fix Plans To Slash 20% Of Salaried Jobs, CEO Steps Down
  • Stitch Fix Inc SFIX is slashing about 20% of its salaried jobs. In addition, the company plans to close its Salt Lake City distribution center.
  • The personal styling service provider said Elizabeth Spaulding will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 5, 2023.
  • Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, also effective January 5, 2023, to serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed.
  • Katrina Lake served as the company's CEO from its inception in 2011 until July 31, 2021. She has been a member of the Board of Directors since the company's founding.
  • SFIX reported a 22% decline in Q1 revenue and incurred a net loss of $(55.9) million.
  • Price Action: SFIX shares are trading higher by 3.75% at $3.32 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved