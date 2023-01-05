SAIC Bags $150M US Transportation Command Enterprise IT Work Contract

by

Science Applications International Corp SAIC has secured a contract from the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) to modernize IT management systems.

has secured a contract from the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) to modernize IT management systems. The single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Managed Information Technology Services (MITS) contract has a value of approximately $150 million over five years.

Under the contract, SAIC will manage almost all enterprise IT services. The award is a follow-on contract to the Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) program.

Michael LaRouche, president of the National Security and Space Sector at SAIC, said, "We are thrilled to bring our best-in-industry enterprise IT expertise to USTRANSCOM's critical mission. This work will benefit USTRANSCOM and their delivery of responsive, global mobility at scale."

Price Action : SAIC shares are trading lower by 0.71% at $108.09 on the last check Thursday.

