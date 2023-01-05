ñol

SAIC Bags $150M US Transportation Command Enterprise IT Work Contract

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 5, 2023 10:29 AM | 1 min read
  • Science Applications International Corp SAIC has secured a contract from the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) to modernize IT management systems.
  • The single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Managed Information Technology Services (MITS) contract has a value of approximately $150 million over five years.
  • Under the contract, SAIC will manage almost all enterprise IT services. The award is a follow-on contract to the Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) program.
  • Michael LaRouche, president of the National Security and Space Sector at SAIC, said, "We are thrilled to bring our best-in-industry enterprise IT expertise to USTRANSCOM's critical mission. This work will benefit USTRANSCOM and their delivery of responsive, global mobility at scale."
  • Price Action: SAIC shares are trading lower by 0.71% at $108.09 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

