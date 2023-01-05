5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Tenaris TS - P/E: 8.95 Alliance Res Partners ARLP - P/E: 6.22 Peabody Energy BTU - P/E: 2.96 Camber Energy CEI - P/E: 0.05 YPF YPF - P/E: 2.58

Tenaris's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.03, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.08. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.2%, which has decreased by 1.51% from 3.71% last quarter.

Alliance Res Partners's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.25, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.23. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.32%, which has increased by 0.84% from 7.48% in the previous quarter.

Peabody Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.34, which has decreased by 8.24% compared to Q2, which was 2.55. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.67%, which has increased by 0.67% from 3.0% last quarter.

Camber Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-2.5, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.5. This quarter, YPF experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $2.01 in Q2 and is now $1.72. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.47% from 0.53% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.