Designer Brands Picks Doug Howe As Next CEO; Reiterates FY22 Guidance

has appointed Doug Howe as its Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2023. Howe will succeed Roger Rawlins, who will step down as the CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors.

Rawlins will continue to work with the company for twelve months in a strategic advisor role to facilitate a seamless leadership transition.

Howe joined the company in May 2022 and currently serves as President of DSW and Executive Vice President of Designer Brands.

: The company reiterated its fiscal 2022 sales growth guidance of mid-single-digits and EPS of $1.75 - $1.80 (consensus $1.77). Price Action: DBI shares are trading lower by 1.80% at $9.30 on the last check Thursday.

