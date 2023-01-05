Designer Brands Picks Doug Howe As Next CEO; Reiterates FY22 Guidance

- Designer Brands Inc DBI has appointed Doug Howe as its Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2023.
- Howe will succeed Roger Rawlins, who will step down as the CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors.
- Rawlins will continue to work with the company for twelve months in a strategic advisor role to facilitate a seamless leadership transition.
- Howe joined the company in May 2022 and currently serves as President of DSW and Executive Vice President of Designer Brands.
- Outlook: The company reiterated its fiscal 2022 sales growth guidance of mid-single-digits and EPS of $1.75 - $1.80 (consensus $1.77).
- Price Action: DBI shares are trading lower by 1.80% at $9.30 on the last check Thursday.
