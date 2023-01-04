ñol

Nvidia Analyst Hails Attractive Pricing Of Cloud Gaming Platform And Laptops, Collaboration With Foxconn

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 4, 2023 2:54 PM | 1 min read
  • NVIDIA Corp NVDA launched the 4070 Ti gaming card and expanded RTX gaming GPUs to GeForce NOW (GFN), its cloud gaming platform, and laptops to be available in February
  • At $799, with superior performance vs. RTX 3090 Ti powered by DLSS 3 and half the power consumption, Citi analyst Atif Malik finds the price point attractive and more affordable relative to its own high-end 4080/90 and competitor's RX 7900 XT/XTX cards. 
  • On the laptop side, the introduction of the RTX 40 series may warrant a significant upgrade to the RTX platform, currently ~40%. 
  • Similarly, GFN announced the adoption of Ada Lovelace architecture which opens the door for further user growth (GFN users are up 25x from 2020). 
  • Additional announcements include NVIDIA's auto partnership with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF Foxconn, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG DMLRY on Omniverse. 
  • While different, both partnerships mark a growing NVIDIA Drive ecosystem.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 2.57% at $146.82 on the last check Wednesday.

