Nvidia Analyst Hails Attractive Pricing Of Cloud Gaming Platform And Laptops, Collaboration With Foxconn

- NVIDIA Corp NVDA launched the 4070 Ti gaming card and expanded RTX gaming GPUs to GeForce NOW (GFN), its cloud gaming platform, and laptops to be available in February.
- At $799, with superior performance vs. RTX 3090 Ti powered by DLSS 3 and half the power consumption, Citi analyst Atif Malik finds the price point attractive and more affordable relative to its own high-end 4080/90 and competitor's RX 7900 XT/XTX cards.
- On the laptop side, the introduction of the RTX 40 series may warrant a significant upgrade to the RTX platform, currently ~40%.
- Similarly, GFN announced the adoption of Ada Lovelace architecture which opens the door for further user growth (GFN users are up 25x from 2020).
- Additional announcements include NVIDIA's auto partnership with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF Foxconn, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG DMLRY on Omniverse.
- While different, both partnerships mark a growing NVIDIA Drive ecosystem.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 2.57% at $146.82 on the last check Wednesday.
