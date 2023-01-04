Planet Labs PBC Launches 36 SuperDove Satellites Aboard SpaceX

by

Planet Labs PBC PL has launched 36 SuperDove satellites, its Flock 4y, to space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The Planet team has established contact with all 36 SuperDoves and has kicked off their automated commissioning process.

This marks the company's 32nd successful launch, totaling over 500 satellites launched since its founding.

The satellites were lofted into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida on SpaceX's Transporter-6 mission, marking Planet's eighth flight with the launch provider.

The company, so far, has had a 100% successful contact rate with its satellites.

Each Planet SuperDove is equipped with eight spectral bands that provide users with accurate, consistent and analysis-ready data.

Price Action: PL shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $4.53 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company

