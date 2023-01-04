ñol

Planet Labs PBC Launches 36 SuperDove Satellites Aboard SpaceX

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 4, 2023 5:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Planet Labs PBC PL has launched 36 SuperDove satellites, its Flock 4y, to space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. 
  • The Planet team has established contact with all 36 SuperDoves and has kicked off their automated commissioning process.
  • This marks the company's 32nd successful launch, totaling over 500 satellites launched since its founding.
  • The satellites were lofted into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida on SpaceX's Transporter-6 mission, marking Planet's eighth flight with the launch provider.
  • The company, so far, has had a 100% successful contact rate with its satellites.
  • Each Planet SuperDove is equipped with eight spectral bands that provide users with accurate, consistent and analysis-ready data. 
  • Price Action: PL shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $4.53 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

