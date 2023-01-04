Primoris Services Bags Solar Project With Estimated Value Of $290M

- Primoris Services Corp PRIM has landed multiple solar project awards with an estimated value of $290 million.
- The contracts were secured by the company's Energy/Renewables Segment in Q4 of 2022.
- The awards are for the engineering, procurement and construction of utility-scale solar facilities in the Midwest.
- Initial construction will begin in Q1 of 2023, with completion expected in Q2 of 2024.
- "These awards align with our market strategy by expanding our presence in new geographies and diversifying our scope of work with smaller utility-scale solar projects," said CEO Tom McCormick.
- Primoris is a specialty contractor providing infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the U.S. and Canada.
- Price Action: PRIM shares closed higher by 0.73% at $22.10 on Tuesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.