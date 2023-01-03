Elon Musk Reacts As 4 Tesla Passengers Miraculously Survive Crash Off 250-Feet California Cliff

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said it was “good news” that all four passengers in a car that drove off a cliff in California survived.

What Happened: Musk reacted to the news on Tuesday on Twitter. He replied to a post that stated that the vehicle involved was a Model Y that fell 250 feet down a steep cliff.

The survivors included a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy, and two adults. Their vehicle dropped down a cliff in Northern California along the Pacific Coast Highway, reported CBS News.

Why It Matters: The car flipped a number of times before landing on its wheels. The passengers had to be rescued by a mix of helicopters and a rescue basket. They were cut out from the vehicle by rescuers as the doors were jammed shut, according to the report.

ABC News anchor Julian Glover said on Twitter that California Highway Patrol San Francisco has arrested the man behind the wheel of the car.

“Police said it appears the crash was intentional, based on their investigation. The driver of the Tesla has been placed under arrest for attempted murder & child abuse.”

Earlier a crash involving a Tesla vehicle, on Thanksgiving Day, resulted in two juveniles needing to be hospitalized for minor injuries. The crash caused length delays on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco where it took place.

