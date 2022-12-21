Tesla Driver In 8-Vehicle Pileup On Bay Bridge Says Full Self-Driving Malfunctioned

A glitch in Tesla Inc’s TSLA Full-Self Driving (FSD) caused an eight-vehicle crash on San Francisco's Bay Bridge, according to the driver involved.

What Happened: The driver of the 2021 Tesla Model S told police that FSD malfunctioned but the accuracy of his statements was yet to be determined, reported Reuters.

The police report said if the software malfunctioned, the driver should have manually taken over the vehicle, according to the report.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters: The Thanksgiving day crash on Interstate 80, which took place near Treasure Island, resulted in two juveniles needing to be hospitalized for minor injuries and caused lengthy delays on the bridge, reported Reuters.

The police report noted that the Tesla vehicle made an unsafe lane change and was slowing to a stop which led to another vehicle ramming it resulting in a cascade of crashes, according to Reuters.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has questioned the Elon Musk-led company’s use of the term Full-Self Driving and called it “irresponsible.”

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares closed 0.55% higher at $138.33 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'