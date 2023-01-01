Top 12 Tweets That Really Tickled People's Funny Bones In 2022

Twitter, as a company, underwent numerous changes in 2022, but for users, it largely remained the same old space.
What Happened: There were several tweets that oozed wisdom and wit, and others with a tinge of humor that made the internet collectively giggle.
Here’s a list of 12 tweets that tickled funny bones for many in 2022:
January: Fast Communication? Whatever!
email was a mistake. we shouldn’t be able to communicate this quickly. if my husband died at Gettysburg, that's not my business until next spring.— elle you see why (@proofrawk) January 4, 2022
February: When We Realized That New Socialization Techniques Are A Must
Instead of asking "what do you do" I really recommend punching up any social function you happen to be at with "so who do you hate here"— Delia Cai (@delia_cai) February 20, 2022
March: Wait! What? No Bless Yous For Giacomo?
My favourite kid I ever taught when I was a swim teacher was this little 4-year-old Italian boy. One time he sneezed and nobody said anything so he just went “what? No bless yous for Giacomo?”— Philipp Kostelecky (@CheeseCakePCK) March 14, 2022
April: We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together But They Are
Don’t let Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck trick you into getting back together with your ex— Lupe🐉 (@lupittaa5) April 9, 2022
May: Dark Humor At Its Best
At my funeral, take the bouquet off my coffin and throw it into the crowd to see who is next.— Margo Howard (@Margoandhow) May 12, 2022
June: Trust Me, I Am “On It”
At work, I say “on it,” way too often for someone who is not, in fact, on it.— Sarina Jwo (@xaniras) June 15, 2022
July: Nothing Can Stop Us From Working All The Way?
Covid has fully convinced me that we would still be working during a zombie apocalypse— sandy frizzle (@SandyFrizzle) July 18, 2022
August: So, This Is Why We Need To Put Our Phones Away While Working!
My coworker started crying because her boyfriend broke up with her through a text and my manager said “that’s why we stay off our phones at work” 😂— Big baby� (@Sealveeyah2) August 9, 2022
September: Thank You So Much For Being Considerate
omg thanks for ending the meeting 4 minutes early and "giving me some time back" -- now I can finally pursue my passions— i hope this is santa… (@sablaah) September 20, 2022
October: Spotify Increased Prices And Netizens Couldn't Keep Calm
i’ll just memorize the songs and listen to them in my head don’t piss me off https://t.co/tpwNs1QrKU— Girl with no problems (@hotpriestt) October 25, 2022
November: Cannot Forget The Fifty Shades Lessons
PLEASE HELP MY BIOLOGY TEACHER ASKED WHATS THE OPPOSITE OF "DOMINANT" AND I CONFIDENTIALLY ANSWERED "SUBMISSIVE" TO THE WHOLE CLASS— asteriek (@ventthew) November 30, 2022
December: Elon Musk Vs Snoop Dogg Ensured 2022 Did End On A High Note
