ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Top 12 Tweets That Really Tickled People's Funny Bones In 2022

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 1, 2023 7:46 PM | 3 min read
Top 12 Tweets That Really Tickled People's Funny Bones In 2022

Twitter, as a company, underwent numerous changes in 2022, but for users, it largely remained the same old space.

What Happened: There were several tweets that oozed wisdom and wit, and others with a tinge of humor that made the internet collectively giggle.

Here’s a list of 12 tweets that tickled funny bones for many in 2022:

See Also: Elon Musk Says New Feature Shows 'How Much More Alive' Twitter Is — Here's What It's All About

January: Fast Communication? Whatever!

February: When We Realized That New Socialization Techniques Are A Must

March: Wait! What? No Bless Yous For Giacomo?

April: We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together But They Are

May: Dark Humor At Its Best 

June: Trust Me, I Am “On It”

July: Nothing Can Stop Us From Working All The Way?

August: So, This Is Why We Need To Put Our Phones Away While Working!

September: Thank You So Much For Being Considerate

October: Spotify Increased Prices And Netizens Couldn't Keep Calm

November: Cannot Forget The Fifty Shades Lessons

December: Elon Musk Vs Snoop Dogg Ensured 2022 Did End On A High Note

Read Next: How Would AI Tackle Elon Musk's Controversial Tweets? We Asked ChatGPT, And Well, Here Are The Responses

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 2022Consumer TechElon MuskSnoop DoggtwitterNewsSocial MediaTechGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved