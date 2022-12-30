Li Auto Expects To Deliver 20,000 Vehicles In December

by

Li Auto Inc LI said its December deliveries would exceed 20,000 vehicles.

LI delivered 15,034 vehicles in November 2022.

It also announced its plan to hold a dedicated launch event for Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, on February 8, 2023.

Li L7 showroom models and test drives will be available in Li Auto retail stores nationwide starting on February 9, 2023.

The company expects Q4 revenue of RMB16.51 billion ($2.32 billion) – RMB17.61 billion ($2.47 billion).

The company's Q3 revenue of RMB9.34 billion ($1.31 billion) missed the analyst consensus of $1.40 billion.

Price Action: LI shares are trading 3.23% higher at $20.12 on the last check Friday.

