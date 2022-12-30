Li Auto Expects To Deliver 20,000 Vehicles In December

- Li Auto Inc LI said its December deliveries would exceed 20,000 vehicles.
- The company provided the updates in its media event at the 20th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.
- LI delivered 15,034 vehicles in November 2022.
- It also announced its plan to hold a dedicated launch event for Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, on February 8, 2023.
- Li L7 showroom models and test drives will be available in Li Auto retail stores nationwide starting on February 9, 2023.
- The company expects Q4 revenue of RMB16.51 billion ($2.32 billion) – RMB17.61 billion ($2.47 billion).
- The company's Q3 revenue of RMB9.34 billion ($1.31 billion) missed the analyst consensus of $1.40 billion.
- Price Action: LI shares are trading 3.23% higher at $20.12 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
