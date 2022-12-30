NaaS Technology Appoints Alex Wu As Finance Chief

by

NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has appointed Alex Wu as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2023.

has appointed Alex Wu as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2023. Wu has also been appointed the President of the company and will join its Board of Directors, effective the same date.

He has been serving as the company's interim chief financial officer since October 1, 2022, as Lei Zhao resigned as finance chief for personal reasons.

In addition, Alex Wu served as a board director or board observer of various Bain Capital portfolio companies.

portfolio companies. He received his bachelor's degree in computer science from Peking University and his MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales.

Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 8.00% at $2.99 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.