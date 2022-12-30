NaaS Technology Appoints Alex Wu As Finance Chief

- NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has appointed Alex Wu as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2023.
- Wu has also been appointed the President of the company and will join its Board of Directors, effective the same date.
- He has been serving as the company's interim chief financial officer since October 1, 2022, as Lei Zhao resigned as finance chief for personal reasons.
- In addition, Alex Wu served as a board director or board observer of various Bain Capital portfolio companies.
- He received his bachelor's degree in computer science from Peking University and his MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales.
- Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 8.00% at $2.99 on Thursday.
