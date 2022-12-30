ñol

NaaS Technology Appoints Alex Wu As Finance Chief

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 30, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
  • NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has appointed Alex Wu as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2023.
  • Wu has also been appointed the President of the company and will join its Board of Directors, effective the same date.
  • He has been serving as the company's interim chief financial officer since October 1, 2022, as Lei Zhao resigned as finance chief for personal reasons.
  • In addition, Alex Wu served as a board director or board observer of various Bain Capital portfolio companies.
  • He received his bachelor's degree in computer science from Peking University and his MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales.
  • Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 8.00% at $2.99 on Thursday.

