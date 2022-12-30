Alibaba Changes Cloud Business Head, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA made a few major organizational reshuffling at Alibaba Cloud per Jack Ma's policy to ensure the company always stays agile in the fast-changing internet space.

Jeff Zhang, former president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, departed while Alibaba's CEO Daniel Zhang became the acting president, TechCrunch reported.

Alibaba shares gained 2.2% to close at $89.13 on Thursday, but dropped 1.2% in today’s pre-market trading sesssion.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on the stock on November 18, 2022, and slashed the price target from $125 to $120. This analyst sees over 35% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating on November 18, 2022, and cut the price target from $206 to $180. This analyst sees around 102% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 63%.

HSBC's analyst Charlene Liu maintained a Buy rating on November 18, 2022, and reduced the price target from $132 to $124. This analyst sees around 39% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 34%.

Mizuho's analyst James Lee maintained a Buy rating on November 18, 2022, and cut the price target from $160 to $155. This analyst sees around 74% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 65%.

UBS analyst Jerry Liu reiterated a Buy rating on the stock on November 18, 2022, and slashed the price target from $140 to $135. This analyst sees around 51% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 52%.

