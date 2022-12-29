Beyond Meat Stock Jumps As McDonald's Expands McPlant Offering: What's Going On?

Beyond Meat Inc BYND shares are trading higher Thursday after McDonald's Corp MCD announced it will launch the Double McPlant burger in the U.K. and Ireland on Jan. 4, 2023.

What To Know: Following a successful trial, McDonald's rolled out the McPlant in September 2021. Now the fast-food chain is launching the Double McPlant in response to customer "pleas."

"Bringing double the flavor and double the fun, Double McPlant features two Beyond Meat patties, a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, the ultimate vegan sandwich sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and of course, vegan cheese that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices," McDonalds said.

The Double McPlant is vegan certified and cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches, using dedicated utensils. McDonald's said it's rolling out the new menu item just in time for those taking part in Veganuary.

See Also: $100 Invested In McDonald's 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef and chicken. The company has several partnerships with companies in the food industry.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat has a 52-week high of $74 and a 52-week low of $11.03.

The stock was up 14.2% at $12.95 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: andreas160578 from Pixabay.