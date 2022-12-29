ñol

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On This Digital Therapeutics Stock With Attractive View

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 29, 2022 2:44 PM | 1 min read
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On This Digital Therapeutics Stock With Attractive View
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akili Inc AKLI with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $2.
  • The analyst notes that Akili's lead product EndeavorRx is indicated for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It received marketing authorization from the FDA in mid-2020 as a medical device for patients aged 8-12 with ADHD, and a commercial launch commenced in late 2022
  • The data in ADHD is promising and strongly suggestive of a treatment effect. Morgan Stanley anticipates EndeavorRx could generate more than $200 million in peak sales in ADHD.
  • The analyst also says that given the skepticism the market currently appears to hold for the sales potential for digital therapeutics, a significant focus on early launch metrics, including script growth and refill rates, is expected. 
  • An additional area of focus for digital therapeutics broadly (including EndeavorRx) in 2023 will likely be reimbursement.
  • Akili is also conducting pivotal studies in additional age groups for ADHD. Pivotal data in patients aged 13-17 and 18+ is expected in 2H23. 
  • Price Action: AKLI shares are up 5.78% at $1.03 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

