NV5 Bags $9M Contract For New York City Parks & Recreation Facility Improvements

has secured a $9 million contract from the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. The agreement carries an initial term of three years and a two-year renewal option. The company will provide landscape architectural design services throughout New York City.

NV5 will design improvements for facilities such as sports fields, playgrounds, skate parks, tracks, waterfront, natural areas, and shoreline restoration.

Special focus will be placed on sustainable design to improve the connection between parks and neighborhoods and the utilization of green infrastructure techniques to promote resiliency.

This is NV5's second consecutive agreement of its kind with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. Price Action: NVEE shares traded higher by 0.41% at $131.01 on the last check Thursday.

