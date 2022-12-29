ñol

NV5 Bags $9M Contract For New York City Parks & Recreation Facility Improvements

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 9:50 AM | 1 min read
  • NV5 Global Inc NVEE has secured a $9 million contract from the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. The agreement carries an initial term of three years and a two-year renewal option.
  • The company will provide landscape architectural design services throughout New York City.
  • NV5 will design improvements for facilities such as sports fields, playgrounds, skate parks, tracks, waterfront, natural areas, and shoreline restoration. 
  • Special focus will be placed on sustainable design to improve the connection between parks and neighborhoods and the utilization of green infrastructure techniques to promote resiliency. 
  • This is NV5's second consecutive agreement of its kind with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.
  • NV5 Global provides technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems.
  • Price Action: NVEE shares traded higher by 0.41% at $131.01 on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral
