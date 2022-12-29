Apple Hits Fresh 52-Week Low, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts

Apple Inc. AAPL shares fell to another 52-week low on Wednesday amid reports suggesting the company is concerned over iPhone sales.

Apple shares dropped 3.1% to close at $126.04 on Wednesday, but gained 0.5% in today’s pre-market trading session. The company’s stock tumbled more than 30% year-to-date.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the iPhone maker in the recent period.

JP Morgan’s analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating on the stock on December 20, 2022, and slashed the price target from $200 to $190. This analyst sees over 50% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Buy rating on November 8, 2022, and cut the price target from $185 to $180. This analyst sees around 43% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 48%.

Morgan Stanley's analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating on November 8, 2022, and reduced the price target from $177 to $175. This analyst sees around 39% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 33%.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi mohan maintained a Neutral rating on November 7, 2022, and cut the price target from $160 to $154. This analyst sees over 22% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on the stock on October 4, 2022, and slashed the price target from $156 to $144. This analyst sees around 14% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 63%.

