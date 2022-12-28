ñol

DOT Secretary Calls Southwest Schedule Chaos 'System Failure': Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 28, 2022 11:11 AM | 1 min read
  • U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Southwest Airlines Co's LUV flight schedule chaos was a system failure.
  • "We are past the point where they could say this is a weather-driven issue," Reuters reported citing Buttigieg's interview.
  • "Don't get me wrong, all of this began with that severe storm. We saw winter weather affecting the country and severely disrupting all airlines."
  • He supported his statement by saying all other airline carriers were back on track after a brief interruption caused by the snow blizzard.
  • More than 2,500 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled as of Wednesday morning, the report added, mentioning flight tracking website FlightAware.
  • The U.S. Department of Transportation had earlier said it was concerned by Southwest's "unacceptable" rate of cancellations and delays.
  • The carrier was responsible for almost three-fourths of cancellations in the U.S.
  • Also Read: Southwest Airlines Announces Cancellation Of Thousands Of Flights, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts
  • Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 2.42% at $33.12 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

