DOT Secretary Calls Southwest Schedule Chaos 'System Failure': Report

- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Southwest Airlines Co's LUV flight schedule chaos was a system failure.
- "We are past the point where they could say this is a weather-driven issue," Reuters reported citing Buttigieg's interview.
- "Don't get me wrong, all of this began with that severe storm. We saw winter weather affecting the country and severely disrupting all airlines."
- He supported his statement by saying all other airline carriers were back on track after a brief interruption caused by the snow blizzard.
- More than 2,500 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled as of Wednesday morning, the report added, mentioning flight tracking website FlightAware.
- The U.S. Department of Transportation had earlier said it was concerned by Southwest's "unacceptable" rate of cancellations and delays.
- The carrier was responsible for almost three-fourths of cancellations in the U.S.
- Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 2.42% at $33.12 on the last check Wednesday.
