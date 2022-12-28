DOT Secretary Calls Southwest Schedule Chaos 'System Failure': Report

by

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Southwest Airlines Co's LUV flight schedule chaos was a system failure.

flight schedule chaos was a system failure. "We are past the point where they could say this is a weather-driven issue," Reuters reported citing Buttigieg's interview.

"Don't get me wrong, all of this began with that severe storm. We saw winter weather affecting the country and severely disrupting all airlines."

He supported his statement by saying all other airline carriers were back on track after a brief interruption caused by the snow blizzard.

More than 2,500 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled as of Wednesday morning, the report added, mentioning flight tracking website FlightAware.

The U.S. Department of Transportation had earlier said it was concerned by Southwest's "unacceptable" rate of cancellations and delays.

The carrier was responsible for almost three-fourths of cancellations in the U.S.

Southwest Airlines Announces Cancellation Of Thousands Of Flights, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 2.42% at $33.12 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company

