Tesla, NIO And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

WeWork Inc. WE shares tumbled 15% to $1.11.

shares tumbled 15% to $1.11. Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX fell 12.4% to $5.70.

fell 12.4% to $5.70. Proterra Inc. PTRA dropped 10.7% to $3.67. Proterra filed for mixed shelf of up to $500 million.

dropped 10.7% to $3.67. Proterra filed for mixed shelf of up to $500 million. SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU fell 10.6% to $3.37.

fell 10.6% to $3.37. Nutex Health Inc. NUTX dropped 10.3% to $1.8650. Benchmark recently initiated coverage on Nutex Health with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.

dropped 10.3% to $1.8650. Benchmark recently initiated coverage on Nutex Health with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. Velo3D, Inc. VLD fell 9.7% to $1.7050.

fell 9.7% to $1.7050. Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND dropped 9.7% to $1.2550.

dropped 9.7% to $1.2550. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição CBD fell 9.5% to $3.1389.

fell 9.5% to $3.1389. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS dipped 9.2% to $5.86. Junshi Biosciences and Coherus said that FDA has been unable to travel to China to conduct the required site inspection resulting in delayed action on the BLA for Toripalimab as treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

dipped 9.2% to $5.86. Junshi Biosciences and Coherus said that FDA has been unable to travel to China to conduct the required site inspection resulting in delayed action on the BLA for Toripalimab as treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Tesla, Inc. TSLA dropped 8.5% to $112.71. Reports suggested the company preponed plans regarding the shutdown of its Giga Shanghai plant. Also, Chinese competitor Nio reduced its Q4 delivery guidance, which could also be negatively impacting Tesla's price action.

dropped 8.5% to $112.71. Reports suggested the company preponed plans regarding the shutdown of its Giga Shanghai plant. Also, Chinese competitor Nio reduced its Q4 delivery guidance, which could also be negatively impacting Tesla's price action. NIO Inc. NIO fell 8.2% to $10.07 after the company lowered its Q4 deliveries guidance.

fell 8.2% to $10.07 after the company lowered its Q4 deliveries guidance. Solid Power, Inc. SLDP fell 8% to $2.30. Solid Power recently announced it has deepened its partnership with the BMW Group. Solid Power granted the BMW Group a research and development license to its all-solid-state cell design and manufacturing know-how.

fell 8% to $2.30. Solid Power recently announced it has deepened its partnership with the BMW Group. Solid Power granted the BMW Group a research and development license to its all-solid-state cell design and manufacturing know-how. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC dropped 6.4% to $4.1172 after dropping 10% on Friday. AMC recently announced a $110 million equity capital raise.

