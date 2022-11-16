Why The Tesla Model S Just Got The Highest Overall Safety Score from Euro NCAP

Tesla Inc TSLA has performed well in third-party safety testing, and the company has never been shy to share this.

Both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) testing in the U.S. put Tesla at the top of the pack when it came to vehicle crash safety.

Model S received the highest overall score from Euro NCAP among any vehicle tested under the current protocol → https://t.co/dTdpQH6pCg pic.twitter.com/tnm4msFjDC — Tesla (@Tesla) November 16, 2022

The company posted some good news from across the pond, where European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) testing showed the Tesla Model S received the highest overall score among any vehicle tested under the current protocol. The car excelled in many categories, including:

98% in Safety Assist

91% in Child Occupant Protection

94% in Adult Occupant Protection

Maximum points awarded in Far-Side Impact subsection

Maximum points awarded in Rescue, Extraction and Post-Crash Safety subsection

Tesla said this success was due in part thanks to new safety features standard in all new Model S vehicles. Some of these features include Collision Avoidance Driver Monitoring System, Advanced Front-Structure Castings and Automatic Airbag Suppression.

Tesla said deliveries of the refresh Model S and Model X are expected to begin in Europe before the end of 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla.