by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2022 11:06 AM | 1 min read
Expion360 Shares Skyrocket Following Exclusive Lithium-Ion Battery Supply Deal
  • Expion360 Inc XPON has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries for an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer.
  • The company noted that the overland trailer is inspired by military ruggedized surveillance trailers and developed by leaders in advanced vehicle engineering.
  • The company plans to begin shipping lithium batteries to the trailer manufacturer in the first quarter of 2023.
  • In addition, Expion360 looks forward to a long and prosperous relationship with this manufacturer.
  • The overland trailer is expected to be available through more than 5,000 SUV dealers across North America starting early next year.
  • Expion360 state-of-the-art Li-ion batteries have been integrated as a key element of the trailer's onboard solar-powered storage system.
  • Expion360 said its batteries utilize lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), which can have a lifespan of 12 years or three to four times the life of most lead-acid batteries.
  • Price Action: XPON shares are trading higher by 159.7% to $2.54 on the last check Friday.

