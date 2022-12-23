by

Expion360 Inc XPON has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries for an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer.

The company noted that the overland trailer is inspired by military ruggedized surveillance trailers and developed by leaders in advanced vehicle engineering.

The company plans to begin shipping lithium batteries to the trailer manufacturer in the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, Expion360 looks forward to a long and prosperous relationship with this manufacturer.

The overland trailer is expected to be available through more than 5,000 SUV dealers across North America starting early next year.

Expion360 state-of-the-art Li-ion batteries have been integrated as a key element of the trailer's onboard solar-powered storage system.

Expion360 said its batteries utilize lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), which can have a lifespan of 12 years or three to four times the life of most lead-acid batteries.

Price Action: XPON shares are trading higher by 159.7% to $2.54 on the last check Friday.

