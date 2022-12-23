FedEx's Package Delivery May Be Delayed Due To Winter Storm: Report

- FedEx Corporation FDX reportedly said customers might have to bear package delivery delays as winter storm gripped the country.
- The company went through disruptions at its Memphis and Indianapolis hubs, Reuters reported.
- A powerful Arctic winter storm has placed millions of people under weekend weather alerts ahead of the year's busiest travel days.
- Also, major airports have canceled thousands of flights as the storm intensifies.
- The Federal Aviation Administration said the winter storm brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest, with significant travel disruptions expected in Chicago, Detroit, and Minneapolis-St. Paul.
- Price Action: FDX shares are trading higher by 0.88% at $177.23 on the last check Friday.
