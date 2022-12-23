ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

FedEx's Package Delivery May Be Delayed Due To Winter Storm: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2022 10:35 AM | 1 min read
FedEx's Package Delivery May Be Delayed Due To Winter Storm: Report
  • FedEx Corporation FDX reportedly said customers might have to bear package delivery delays as winter storm gripped the country.
  • The company went through disruptions at its Memphis and Indianapolis hubs, Reuters reported.
  • A powerful Arctic winter storm has placed millions of people under weekend weather alerts ahead of the year's busiest travel days.
  • Also ReadPowerful Winter Storm Gushes Out Holiday Plans For Several Americans
  • Also, major airports have canceled thousands of flights as the storm intensifies.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration said the winter storm brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest, with significant travel disruptions expected in Chicago, Detroit, and Minneapolis-St. Paul.
  • Also Read: These Analysts Revise Price Targets On FedEx Following Q2 Results
  • Price Action: FDX shares are trading higher by 0.88% at $177.23 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral