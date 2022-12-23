JetBlue Airways Bags Global Heavyweight Service-2 Contract From US DoD

by

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU has secured an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity, fixed-price Global Heavyweight Service-2 (GHS-2) contract from the U.S. Department of Defense. The total program value of the contract is estimated to be $1.5 billion.

The performance start date is Feb. 1, 2023, with an expected base period completion date of Sept. 30, 2023.

The contract has an eight-month base period, nine one-year option periods, and a six-month extension period, if needed.

The contract is for providing heavyweight delivery services for domestic and international shipments.

Services shall be provided for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), other Federal Government agencies.

JetBlue will be required to provide door-to-door, time-definite, pick-up and delivery, transportation, timely and accurate shipment tracking, government Third Party Payment System (TPPS) participation, customs clearance processing and shipment data reporting.

Price Action: JBLU shares closed lower by 3.19% at $6.38 on Thursday.

