JetBlue Airways Bags Global Heavyweight Service-2 Contract From US DoD

- JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU has secured an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity, fixed-price Global Heavyweight Service-2 (GHS-2) contract from the U.S. Department of Defense. The total program value of the contract is estimated to be $1.5 billion.
- The performance start date is Feb. 1, 2023, with an expected base period completion date of Sept. 30, 2023.
- The contract has an eight-month base period, nine one-year option periods, and a six-month extension period, if needed.
- The contract is for providing heavyweight delivery services for domestic and international shipments.
- Services shall be provided for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), other Federal Government agencies.
- JetBlue will be required to provide door-to-door, time-definite, pick-up and delivery, transportation, timely and accurate shipment tracking, government Third Party Payment System (TPPS) participation, customs clearance processing and shipment data reporting.
- Price Action: JBLU shares closed lower by 3.19% at $6.38 on Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
