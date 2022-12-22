5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Suncor Energy SU - P/E: 7.64 Sunoco SUN - P/E: 8.13 SM Energy SM - P/E: 3.38 PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 3.35 Marathon Oil MRO - P/E: 5.32

Suncor Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.44, which has decreased by 32.08% compared to Q2, which was 2.12. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.75%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 5.84% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Sunoco experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.2 in Q2 and is now $0.75. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.98%, which has decreased by 0.47% from 8.45% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, SM Energy reported earnings per share at $1.82, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $2.19. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.7%, which has increased by 0.65% from last quarter's yield of 0.05%.

PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $3.77, whereas in Q2, they were at 5.11. Most recently, Marathon Oil reported earnings per share at $1.24, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $1.32. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.21%, which has decreased by 0.19% from last quarter's yield of 1.4%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.