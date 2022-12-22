Judge Denies Trump's Request To Block NY Attorney General From Seeking Private Trust Records

Former President Donald Trump’s request that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office be blocked from accessing records from his private trust was denied by a federal judge in Florida on Wednesday.

What Happened: Judge Donald Middlebrooks said that the attorney general’s office raises four reasons all of which are likely correct, reported CNN.

Among the reasons cited by the Attorney General’s side was that it was not obvious that Florida trust laws were “intended to reach government officials lawfully bringing enforcement actions for alleged fraud,” according to the report.

Why It Matters: Trump had maintained that the trust is protected by privacy rights in the Florida Constitution that James was making efforts to control, gain access to, and reveal the terms of the trust, reported CNN.

The Judge, in denying the motion for a preliminary injunction, found that Trump’s claims that he would be harmed by the turning over of the records were “quintessentially speculative.”

James’ office had reportedly subpoenaed records related to the Trust which was used to hold the former president’s companies before he assumed office in 2017.

The following month, in September, James sued Trump and three of his children for $250 million alleging fraud. In the civil complaint, it was alleged that the Trump Organization inflated the worth of Trump’s properties.

