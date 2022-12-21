Cruise Expands Robotaxi Service In Additional Cities In Record Time, CEO Says

- General Motors Co GM owned robotaxi unit tweeted completing its first paid rides for members of the public in Phoenix and Austin.
- Cruise shared that it accomplished its target to enter two new markets before the end of 2022.
- Cruise, until now, only operated its ride-hailing service in San Francisco.
- Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt expected to expand faster in the new cities due to its San Francisco experience.
- Those members of the public will be "friends and family" of Cruise employees, who are the only ones to have access to the company's ride-hail service to start, TechCrunch reports.
- In Austin, Cruise will initially offer driverless rides in downtown and central Austin, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Cruise's robotaxi service in Arizona will initially start in Chandler, southeast of Phoenix. Those rides are available Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Cruise also ran a delivery service across the Phoenix area.
- Waymo has been running a commercial robotaxi service in Chandler since 2018.
- Vogt was excited to share how it took years to launch in San Francisco but only weeks to expand into new territory.
- In December, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a formal safety probe into the Cruise-made autonomous driving system in vehicles.
- The auto safety regulator received notices of incidents of self-driving Cruise vehicles engaging in inappropriately hard braking or becoming immobilized.
- The regulator's preliminary evaluation covered 242 Cruise autonomous vehicles and is the first step before it could seek a recall.
- Price Action: GM shares traded higher by 1.14% at $35.60 on the last check Wednesday.
