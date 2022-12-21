Google Play Adds 'Purchase Request' Feature For Parents To Approve Or Deny What Kids Buy

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Play has added a feature to allow children to send a purchase request to their parents or guardians — in other words, the family account manager.

What Happened: Google Play now lets children send a purchase or download request for their parents or guardians to approve in the absence of a family payment method.

Requests can be sent for both paid and in-app purchases. However, it will not be available for groups that already have a family payment method added.

Family account managers will get the purchase requests through a notification. They can then choose to either use their payment method, including Google Play gift cards, to approve it or deny it altogether.

Managers can see all these purchase requests under the pending and history tabs, reported TechCrunch.

Purchase approvals without a family payment method will be available only for family groups where the manager has an Android phone.

Google released a redesigned version of the Family Link app in October along with a web version that included highlights, controls and location tabs. stated the report.

The company also announced changes to the Play Store's policies, tightening the standards for apps that want to be certified as “kids” apps, the report added.

