Why IceCure Medical Shares Are Trading Higher By 296%? Here Are 64 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM shares jumped 296% to $3.71 after the company announced interim results from the ICESECRET study for the treatment of patients with small renal masses who cannot be offered kidney-preserving surgery.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA gained 57% to $0.2384.
- Athenex, Inc. ATNX surged 47% to $0.1991 after the company announced Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative reported a trial result of I-SPY2 trial for oral paclitaxel in combination with PD-1 and carboplatin in neoadjuvant breast cancer.
- Verona Pharma plc VRNA shares climbed 40.5% to $18.71 after the company announced ensifentrine met primary and key secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 trial for COPD.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON shares climbed 33.9% to $0.4194. Vallon Pharmaceuticals and GRI Bio recently announced they entered into a merger agreement.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI surged 29.7% to $25.95.
- IAMGOLD Corporation IAG gained 26.9% to $2.31 after the company announced a transaction with Sumimoto Metal Mining to provide up to $340 million in additional funding to the contruction of the Côté Gold Project. Also, the company announced an agreement to sell its Boto Gold Project and surrounding exploration assets to Managem for a total consideration of $282 million.
- United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC gained 24.7% to $0.6256. United Insurance Holdings Chief Operating Officer Christopher Griffith bought a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.57.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. ACST jumped 22.5% to $0.4899.
- Alset Inc. AEI jumped 22% to $0.1849.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ gained 21.7% to $0.2463.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX rose 20.7% to $2.22. Baudax Bio recently announced initiation of a Phase II clinical trial evaluationg BX1000 in patients undergoing surgery.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 20.5% to $0.2415 after dropping 22% on Monday.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares gained 18.9% to $0.88. Exicure 10% owner CBI USA, Inc. acquired a total of 3,400,000 shares at an average price of $1.60.
- Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR gained 18.4% to $1.48.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX gained 17.5% to $18.71. JP Morgan upgraded MediaAlpha from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $14.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 17.2% to $0.6705.
- EverQuote, Inc. EVER shares climbed 15.4% to $18.71 after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight and raised its price target from $8 to $15.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC gained 15.2% to $0.5245.
- Taseko Mines Limited TGB gained 14.8% to $1.4358 after the company announced it formed a strategic partnershi with Mitsui to develop the company's Florence Copper project.
- Surrozen, Inc. SRZN rose 14.5% to $0.55 after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG rose 14.3% to $6.34.
- Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP gained 14.3% to $0.4710.
- DLocal Limited DLO gained 14% to $15.03 after the company refuted a short-seller report and announced a share buyback program and proposed share purchases by key share holders.
- Metacrine, Inc. MTCR rose 13.6% to $0.3980. Tang Capital Partners reported in 13G filing a 7.1% stake in Metacrine.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO gained 12.6% to $4.37.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG rose 12.2% to $7.70.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL gained 11.7% to $2.68.
- Steelcase Inc. SCS gained 11.6% to $6.98 after the company announced better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- New Pacific Metals Corp. NEWP jumped 11.4% to $2.4350.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS gained 11.3% to $0.5475.
- TAL Education Group TAL rose 11.3% to $9.02.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE gained 8.7% to $3.41.
Losers
- Caravelle International Group CACO shares dipped 57.9% to $2.03 after declining over 12% on Monday.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA dropped 44% to $0.4650 after the company reported it stopped dosing participants at the Cohort 4 dosing level and plans to dose additional participants at the Cohort 3 dosing level due to dose-limiting toxicities.
- Entrada Therapeutics Inc TRDA fell 33.5% to $13.22 after the company said it received a clinical hold notice from the FDA regarding its Investigational New Drug Application for ENTR-601-44 for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Axcella Health Inc. AXLA shares fell 29.1% to $0.3048 after gaining 165% on Monday. Axcella Health recently announced organizational and program updates, including a reprioritization of its programs for Long COVID Fatigue and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and a restructuring of operations.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS fell 28.1% to $21.92. Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences announced results from the fourth interim analysis of the ARC-7 Phase 2 study for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 tumor proportion score ≥50% without epidermal growth factor receptor or anaplastic lymphoma kinase mutations.
- BioVie Inc. BIVI fell 27% to $7.27.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO shares fell 26.3% to $1.3599. Soleno Therapeutics shares jumped around 104% on Monday after the company announced a financing commitment for up to $60 million..
- AppTech Payments Corp. APCX fell 24.4% to $1.0583 after jumping 55% on Monday.
- Kineta Inc KA fell 24.4% to $3.76.
- Cosmos Health Inc. COSM dropped 22% to $5.91. Cosmos Health recently announced pricing of a $32.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market.
- Prenetics Global Limited PRE fell 20.4% to $1.91.
- Camber Energy, Inc. CEI fell 20% to $0.0857. Camber Energy shares jumped 73% on Monday after the company announced an anticipated effective date of December 21, 2022 for its previously-announced 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 18.2% to $0.1451 after dropping 13% on Monday. Crown ElectroKinetics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY dropped 17.8% to $0.2750.
- NantHealth, Inc. NH shares fell 17.4% to $3.4801 after dropping 26% on Monday. NantHealth recently announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD dipped 15.7% to $0.3975.
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. DUOT dropped 14.9% to $2.05.
- Embecta Corp. EMBC fell 14.8% to $27.65 after the company reported a decline in Q4 sales.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL dropped 14.5% to $10.51.
- MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO declined 14.3% to $1.44.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 14.1% to $0.2330.
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU dropped 13.5% to $1.35.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR fell 13.4% to $0.3031.
- Ark Restaurants Corp. ARKR dropped 13.1% to $15.74 after the company reported a sharp decline in quarterly earnings.
- Embecta Corp. EMBC fell 12.4% to $28.47 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- ioneer Ltd IONR dropped 12.3% to $11.96.
- Reed's, Inc. REED fell 12% to $0.0889 after gaining around 35% on Monday.
- Otonomy, Inc OTIC fell 9.6% to $0.1037. Otonomy's board of directors has approved and adopted a Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution that would include the distribution of remaining cash to stockholders following an orderly wind-down of the company's operations, including the proceeds from the sale of any pipeline assets.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH fell 9.5% to $2.68 after dropping 14% on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics recently announced submission of investigational new drug application for HT-001.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM shares fell 8.7% to $0.7518 after jumping 49% on Monday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT dropped 7% to $7.25. Sintx Technologies announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split, effective December 20, 2022.
