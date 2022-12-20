Farmmi Bags Repeat Order For Jordan Export

by

has received a repeat high-volume order to export to Jordan. The financial terms were not disclosed. The multi-product order is for the company's dried Shiitake mushrooms and black fungus.

"We believe we are capturing a greater number of these opportunities than the company has been able to previously," said Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.

"This directly reflects the return on our investments in sales and marketing, automation and our supply chain."

Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products.

Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 0.64% at $0.4513 on the last check Tuesday.

