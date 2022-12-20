ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Farmmi Bags Repeat Order For Jordan Export

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 20, 2022 11:08 AM | 1 min read
Farmmi Bags Repeat Order For Jordan Export
  • Farmmi Inc FAMI has received a repeat high-volume order to export to Jordan. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The multi-product order is for the company's dried Shiitake mushrooms and black fungus.
  • "We believe we are capturing a greater number of these opportunities than the company has been able to previously," said Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • "This directly reflects the return on our investments in sales and marketing, automation and our supply chain."
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 0.64% at $0.4513 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsGeneral