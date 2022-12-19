Eagle Bulk Shipping Transfers Listing To NYSE

by

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc EGLE will transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

will transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Eagle Bulk Shipping expects to commence trading on NYSE at the market open on January 4, 2023, under its existing ticker symbol, EGLE.

The company's shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the market closes on January 3, 2023.

"We believe listing on the NYSE will further improve our trading liquidity and overall standing within the financial markets, enhancing value for our shareholders," said CEO Gary Vogel.

Eagle Bulk Shipping provides global transportation solutions to customers, including miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Price Action: EGLE shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $48.35 on the last check Monday.

