Eagle Bulk Shipping Transfers Listing To NYSE

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 19, 2022 11:11 AM | 1 min read
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc EGLE will transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping expects to commence trading on NYSE at the market open on January 4, 2023, under its existing ticker symbol, EGLE.
  • The company's shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the market closes on January 3, 2023.
  • "We believe listing on the NYSE will further improve our trading liquidity and overall standing within the financial markets, enhancing value for our shareholders," said CEO Gary Vogel.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping provides global transportation solutions to customers, including miners, producers, traders, and end users.
  • Price Action: EGLE shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $48.35 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

