Heico Boosts Semi-Annual Dividend By 11%

- Heico Corp HEI Board of Directors has increased its dividend to $0.10 per share, 11% higher than its previous semiannual cash dividend rate.
- The dividend is payable on Jan. 23, 2023, to all shareholders of record on Jan. 5, 2023.
- Heico is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing, and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.
- Heico held $133.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Jul. 31, 2022.
- The company set its next annual meeting of shareholders for Mar. 17, 2023.
- Price Action: HEI shares are trading higher by 0.70% at $152.92 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.