Heico Boosts Semi-Annual Dividend By 11%

Board of Directors has increased its dividend to $0.10 per share, 11% higher than its previous semiannual cash dividend rate. The dividend is payable on Jan. 23, 2023, to all shareholders of record on Jan. 5, 2023.

Heico is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing, and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

Heico held $133.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Jul. 31, 2022.

The company set its next annual meeting of shareholders for Mar. 17, 2023.

Price Action: HEI shares are trading higher by 0.70% at $152.92 on the last check Monday.

