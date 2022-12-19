ñol

Heico Boosts Semi-Annual Dividend By 11%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 19, 2022 10:21 AM | 1 min read
  • Heico Corp HEI Board of Directors has increased its dividend to $0.10 per share, 11% higher than its previous semiannual cash dividend rate.
  • The dividend is payable on Jan. 23, 2023, to all shareholders of record on Jan. 5, 2023.
  • Heico is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing, and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.
  • Heico held $133.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Jul. 31, 2022.
  • The company set its next annual meeting of shareholders for Mar. 17, 2023.
  • Price Action: HEI shares are trading higher by 0.70% at $152.92 on the last check Monday.

