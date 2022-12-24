If It's Christmas In Japan, It Must Be KFC: How A Unique Tradition Began

Yum! Brands, Inc YUM restaurant Kentucky Fried Chicken is the face of Christmas in Japan. The ordinarily quiet restaurants become abuzz with activity as the holiday approaches.

Talking Turkey ... Or KFC: The tradition of eating fried chicken for Christmas by the bucket loads stems from one man — Takeshi Okawara, who was the manager of the first KFC that opened in the country in November 1970 in Nagoya, reported TimeOut, a local publication.

Okawara apparently overheard an ex-pat reminisce about eating turkey for Christmas and hit upon the idea of dishing out fried chicken instead, according to the report.

In 1974, KFC reportedly came up with the slogan “Kentucky Wa Kurisumasu” or Kentucky is Christmas, which fortified the link between the festival and chicken.

Book Ahead Or Line Up: As a Tokyo-ite, I can attest firsthand that people start booking their Christmas meals at KFC as early as November. Even so, on the day the meals are supposed to be picked up, you can expect to queue up outside a KFC. Many times, employees set up special stalls outside the restaurant so customers can pick up their KFC goodness.

Last year, The Japan Times said KFC is now encouraging people to order online to avoid the “perennial” Christmas queues.

A company spokesperson said that the move was an “infection countermeasure” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's In Store? You might be forgiven for imagining that a KFC Christmas would be all sloppy fast food fare. This year the restaurant chain is dishing up a “Premium Roast Chicken” for JPY 6,200 or $45. There are various combos on sale including what the company calls “Party Barrel” which features 8 pieces of original recipe chicken, a cheese-based dessert, and four cheese Doria — a gratin-like rice dish popular in Japan.

Screenshot From KFC Japan Website

The Party Barrel is on sale for JPY 4,480 or USD 33. Several cheaper options are available including one which contains barbecue chicken and is priced at JPY 1,980 or $14.50.

Screenshot From KFC Japan's Christmas Menu

Beyond The Colonel: The popularity of eating fried chicken is now well-established in Japan. So popular is the dish that it is promoted during the winter holiday season in convenience stores and by other restaurant chains for those who can’t or couldn’t be bothered to queue up at Colonel Harland Sanders’ doorsteps.

You could even give a loved one the gift of crispy deep-fried chicken this season thanks to LINE — a super app that is popular in the country.

