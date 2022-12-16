ñol

Oshkosh Defense Bags $543M US Army Order For Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 16, 2022 2:26 PM | 1 min read
  • Oshkosh Corp (NYSEOSK) subsidiary, Oshkosh Defense LLChas received a $543 million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command's Detroit Arsenal to exercise available options to support the fielding of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Family of Vehicles.
  • The order includes JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy.
  • Since winning the competitive JLTV contract in 2015, Oshkosh has built over 18,500 JLTVs and fielded vehicles to over 50 U.S. and international military installations.
  • George Mansfield, VP and General Manager of Joint Programs for Oshkosh Defense, said, "As we prepare for the follow-on contract award to be announced in early 2023, Oshkosh is in a great position to continue providing the best JLTV solution today and for many years to come."
  • Oshkosh Defense designs and produces military vehicles, technology solutions, and mobility systems.
  • Price Action: OSK shares are trading higher by 0.98% at $84.96 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

