Oshkosh Defense Bags $543M US Army Order For Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE : OSK) subsidiary, Oshkosh Defense LLC , has received a $543 million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command's Detroit Arsenal to exercise available options to support the fielding of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Family of Vehicles.

Since winning the competitive JLTV contract in 2015, Oshkosh has built over 18,500 JLTVs and fielded vehicles to over 50 U.S. and international military installations.

George Mansfield, VP and General Manager of Joint Programs for Oshkosh Defense, said, "As we prepare for the follow-on contract award to be announced in early 2023, Oshkosh is in a great position to continue providing the best JLTV solution today and for many years to come."

Oshkosh Defense designs and produces military vehicles, technology solutions, and mobility systems.

Price Action: OSK shares are trading higher by 0.98% at $84.96 on the last check Friday.

