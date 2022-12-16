BT Plans To Merge Global & Enterprise Units In £100M Cost-Cutting Drive

- BT Group BTGOF will combine its Global and Enterprise units into a single B2B unit to enhance value, strengthen its competitive position, and deliver material synergies.
- The move will drive annualized cost savings of at least £100 million by the end of FY25 through consolidation and rationalization of management teams, support functions, product portfolios, and systems.
- These will contribute to BT Group’s previously announced target to deliver £3 billion in gross annualized savings across the same timeframe.
- BT Business will be led by Bas Burger, the current CEO of BT’s Global unit.
- Burger will lead the new unit from Jan. 1, 2023, and will commence reporting as a single unit from Apr. 1, 2023.
- BT Business will create a B2B-focused telecoms and technology business which in FY22 generated pro-forma revenues of approximately £8.5 billion and EBITDA of over £2 billion.
- The group will then be left with three divisions: consumer, supporting British customers; BT Business, supporting business & public sector customers; and Openreach, delivering U.K. nationwide fixed access infrastructure.
- Price Action: BTGOF shares closed lower by 1.74% at $1.4199 on Thursday.
