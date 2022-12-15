ñol

BorgWarner Unveils New Target To Reduce Scope 3 Emissions

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 15, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read
  • BorgWarner Inc BWA has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 3 emissions by at least 25% by 2031 from a 2021 baseline.
  • The Scope 3 target, along with BorgWarner's previously announced target to achieve 85% absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction by 2030, were submitted for validation to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).
  • The science-based targets align with Charging Forward, BorgWarner's accelerated path to electrification that aims to achieve a net-zero carbon emissions future.
  • To meet the Scope 3 target, BorgWarner will focus on transitioning its product portfolio to electrification and furthering circular product development by increasing the content of recyclable and remanufactured material.
  • The company will also ask its suppliers to develop a carbon-efficient supply base.
  • Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 1.24% at $40.65 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

