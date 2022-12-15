BorgWarner Unveils New Target To Reduce Scope 3 Emissions

by

BorgWarner Inc BWA has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 3 emissions by at least 25% by 2031 from a 2021 baseline.

has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 3 emissions by at least 25% by 2031 from a 2021 baseline. The Scope 3 target, along with BorgWarner's previously announced target to achieve 85% absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction by 2030, were submitted for validation to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

Scope 3 target, along with BorgWarner's previously announced target to achieve 85% absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction by 2030, were submitted for validation to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). The science-based targets align with Charging Forward, BorgWarner's accelerated path to electrification that aims to achieve a net-zero carbon emissions future.

Also Read: BorgWarner Acquires Switzerland-Based Engineering Services Provider Drivetek

BorgWarner Acquires Switzerland-Based Engineering Services Provider Drivetek To meet the Scope 3 target, BorgWarner will focus on transitioning its product portfolio to electrification and furthering circular product development by increasing the content of recyclable and remanufactured material.

The company will also ask its suppliers to develop a carbon-efficient supply base.

Also Read: BorgWarner Invests $500M In Wolfspeed, Explores Deeper Collaboration

BorgWarner Invests $500M In Wolfspeed, Explores Deeper Collaboration Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 1.24% at $40.65 on the last check Thursday.

BWA shares are trading lower by 1.24% at $40.65 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral