Charter Earmarks $5.5B On Internet Speed Upgrade: Report

- Leading U.S. cable TV provider Charter Communications, Inc CHTR looks to spend $5.5 billion on its network to introduce higher-speed broadband connections.
- The overhaul will likely cost about $100 per home passed and will be over by the end of 2024, CEO Chris Winfrey said at an investor event, Bloomberg reports.
- Cable, phone, and satellite companies contested for $100 billion in federal funds to expand broadband service to poorer and more rural parts of the country.
- Charter and Comcast Corp CMCSA replaced their coaxial wires with DOCSIS 4.0 technology that uses amplifiers to allow existing cable systems to offer multigigabit speeds.
- In November, Comcast shared plans to spend $200 per home passed to upgrade its systems using amplifiers.
- That number compared to about $1,000 per home for installing new fiber optic cable lines.
- Charter reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3.1% year-on-year to $13.55 billion, missing the consensus of $13.68 billion.
- Free cash flow totaled $1.5 billion, down by 39.1% Y/Y, primarily due to the capex associated with Charter's rural construction initiative. The company held $480 million in cash and equivalents.
- Comcast reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 1.5% year-on-year to $29.85 billion, beating the consensus of $29.71 billion.
- Comcast generated $3.4 billion in free cash flow and held $5.7 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Price Action: CHTR shares traded lower by 5.90% at $369.50 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
