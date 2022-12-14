Royal Caribbean Inks Sustainable Shipbuilding Agreement With Finland

by

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL has signed a maritime declaration with the Finnish government, represented by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (MEAE) and Meyer Turku Oy.

This partnership advances RCL's Destination Net Zero strategy to decarbonize its operations by 2050 and near- and medium-term targets.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the new vacation, Icon of the Seas, reached its next phase of construction ahead of its January 2024 debut. The new ship floated on water for the first time since the assembly began nine months ago at Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland.

"Our partners in Finland have helped us deliver some of the world's most impressive and sustainable ships of their time, including our newest ship debuting in January 2024, Icon of the Seas," said CEO Jason Liberty.

