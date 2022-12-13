Apple Reportedly Preparing To Allow Third-Party App Stores On iPhones, iPads To Comply With EU Laws

Apple Inc AAPL is planning moves that could usher in changes to its walled garden approach to the iOS App Store.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company is preparing to allow alternative app stores on iPhones and iPads to comply with stringent European Union requirements slated to come into effect in 2024, reported Bloomberg.

Software engineering and service employees are working to open up parts of Apple’s platforms, wrote Mark Gurman, citing people familiar with the matter.

The upcoming changes could mean that customers could download third-party software to their devices, bypassing the App Store and Apple’s restrictions along with the 30% commission imposed on payments, noted Gurman.

The changes are reportedly being led by Apple’s software engineering vice president Andreas Wendker who reports to software head Craig Federighi.

Jeff Robbin, Apple’s top engineering manager for services, who reports to the head of services, Eddy Cue, is also involved, according to Gurman.

Why It Matters: Europe is Apple’s second-largest market, which generated sales worth $95 billion.

Apple’s changes will roll out initially in Europe, but the project covers the ground for other regions, said people familiar with the matter, according to Bloomberg.

The Digital Markets Act will come into effect in the coming months, but companies aren’t required to comply with all the rules until 2024.

Apple is targeting the changes to be ready as a part of an update to next year’s iOS 17, according to the report.

The iPhone maker has previously raised concerns over direct app downloads surrounding privacy protections, parental controls, and ransomware attacks. The qualms were expressed surrounding the Epic Games lawsuit.

