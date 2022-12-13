L3Harris Bags $886M Contract For US Army

- L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has secured a contract worth up to $886 million from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.
- The contract is to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the Army, Department of Defense and intelligence community.
- The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract includes a five-year base award.
- The contract also has five one-year follow-on options to provide datalink architecture, network design enhancements for aerial and ground-based communications, and lifecycle management support.
- "These links will deliver resilient, fast and discreet multi-domain communications across the globe," said Brendan O'Connell, President, Broadband Communications Systems, L3Harris.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 0.06% at $217.47 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.