L3Harris Bags $886M Contract For US Army

L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has secured a contract worth up to $886 million from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.

support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the Army, Department of Defense and intelligence community. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract includes a five-year base award.

The contract also has five one-year follow-on options to provide datalink architecture, network design enhancements for aerial and ground-based communications, and lifecycle management support.

"These links will deliver resilient, fast and discreet multi-domain communications across the globe," said Brendan O'Connell, President, Broadband Communications Systems, L3Harris.

Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 0.06% at $217.47 on the last check Tuesday.

