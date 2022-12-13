ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

L3Harris Bags $886M Contract For US Army

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 13, 2022 2:24 PM | 1 min read
L3Harris Bags $886M Contract For US Army
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has secured a contract worth up to $886 million from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.
  • The contract is to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the Army, Department of Defense and intelligence community.
  • The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract includes a five-year base award.
  • The contract also has five one-year follow-on options to provide datalink architecture, network design enhancements for aerial and ground-based communications, and lifecycle management support.
  • "These links will deliver resilient, fast and discreet multi-domain communications across the globe," said Brendan O'Connell, President, Broadband Communications Systems, L3Harris.
  • Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 0.06% at $217.47 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral