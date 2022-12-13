CoStar Group Gets Included In NASDAQ 100 Index

- CoStar Group Inc CSGP will be added to the NASDAQ 100 Index, effective before the opening of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022.
- CoStar Group was founded by Andy Florance based on his vision to digitize the world's real estate.
- The company now operates over 25 industry-leading brands and employs more than 5,600 people across 14 countries.
- The company became publicly traded via an initial public offering in 1998, raising $23 million.
- The NASDAQ 100 Index is comprised of the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange based on market capitalization.
- Price Action: CSGP shares closed higher by 1.54% at $81.94 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.