CoStar Group Gets Included In NASDAQ 100 Index

by

CoStar Group Inc CSGP will be added to the NASDAQ 100 Index, effective before the opening of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022.

will be added to the NASDAQ 100 Index, effective before the opening of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022. CoStar Group was founded by Andy Florance based on his vision to digitize the world's real estate.

The company now operates over 25 industry-leading brands and employs more than 5,600 people across 14 countries.

The company became publicly traded via an initial public offering in 1998, raising $23 million.

The NASDAQ 100 Index is comprised of the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange based on market capitalization.

Price Action: CSGP shares closed higher by 1.54% at $81.94 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral