CoStar Group Gets Included In NASDAQ 100 Index

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 13, 2022 6:04 AM | 1 min read
  • CoStar Group Inc CSGP will be added to the NASDAQ 100 Index, effective before the opening of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022.
  • CoStar Group was founded by Andy Florance based on his vision to digitize the world's real estate.
  • The company now operates over 25 industry-leading brands and employs more than 5,600 people across 14 countries. 
  • The company became publicly traded via an initial public offering in 1998, raising $23 million.
  • The NASDAQ 100 Index is comprised of the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange based on market capitalization.
  • Price Action: CSGP shares closed higher by 1.54% at $81.94 on Monday.

