ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Jack In The Box Finance Head Steps Down

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 13, 2022 5:38 AM | 1 min read
Jack In The Box Finance Head Steps Down
  • Jack In The Box Inc JACK said Tim Mullany, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company for personal reasons, effective February 2, 2023.
  • The company has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Meanwhile, Dawn Hooper, VP, Controller & Financial Reporting, will assume a temporary role as Principal Financial Officer.
  • She will report to Darin Harris, CEO, until a successor is named.
  • "I appreciate Tim's partnership as he guided us through a period of unprecedented inflation while simultaneously integrating our two Brands this year," said CEO Darin Harris.
  • Price Action: JACK shares closed lower by 0.30% at $69.52 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagementGeneral