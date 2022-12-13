Jack In The Box Finance Head Steps Down

- Jack In The Box Inc JACK said Tim Mullany, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company for personal reasons, effective February 2, 2023.
- The company has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.
- Meanwhile, Dawn Hooper, VP, Controller & Financial Reporting, will assume a temporary role as Principal Financial Officer.
- She will report to Darin Harris, CEO, until a successor is named.
- "I appreciate Tim's partnership as he guided us through a period of unprecedented inflation while simultaneously integrating our two Brands this year," said CEO Darin Harris.
- Price Action: JACK shares closed lower by 0.30% at $69.52 on Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagementGeneral