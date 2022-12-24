How To 'Turn' Your Tesla Into Santa's Sleigh On Christmas — And Other Easter Eggs

Tesla Inc TSLA vehicle owners have a way of bolstering their Christmas spirit through features hidden within the vehicle's software. Well, almost hidden.

Ho Ho Ho: Santa Mode turns a Tesla vehicle into Santa’s sleigh on its central console. All other vehicles on the road transform into reindeer, while people on the street magically transform into elves.

The mode is a so-called Easter Egg — an undocumented feature that is included either as a joke or a bonus. However, in this instance, Tesla has acknowledged that this Easter Egg has been “discovered” in its owner’s manual for the Model S vehicle.

The Elon Musk-led company says to “enjoy the holidays year-round” with this feature simply initiate a voice command and say “Ho Ho Ho” or alternatively “if you are feeling extra sour” you can summon the mode by saying “Ho Ho Ho Not Funny” instead.

Tesla drivers have shared their experiences with mode on Twitter in the past.

Christmas Mode: Originally revealed on Christmas Eve in 2021, in order to activate it users need to open the Toy Box software and find their way to “select light show.” It is then prudent to leave the vehicle as the mode is really loud. The car show be in an open space for moving parts. The mode is available on Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Y vehicles.

Users have been sharing Christmas-themed light shows including one featuring the “Carol of the Bells” on Youtube.

Just In Time For The Hols: It was reported by Tesmanian recently that Tesla owners can now activate the Light Show from their app instead of having to step into the vehicle and do so from the console. A New Year’s song is also reportedly included in the 2022 holiday update.

It will also reportedly be possible to schedule the Light Show which would make it possible to put on a much louder display by using multiple vehicles.

(image credits: Heisenberg Media on Wikimedia Commons, Nadezda Murmakova and Valeri Potapova on Shutterstock)