This Tesla Feature May Have Saved Driver From Road Rage Attack (Video)

Electric vehicles from Tesla Inc TSLA have many features and unique designs that can’t be found in traditional automobiles. One feature may have prevented a road rage incident from happening.

What Happened: Retractable door handles have been a controversial topic over the last few years for Tesla with many car owners having problems ranging from freezing, wires breaking and the handles not popping open, according to InsideEVs.

The issues faced with the door handles have likely been criticized by rivals. A recently shared video might bring more awareness to the retractable door handles and a potential win for the feature.

Twitter user Wham Baam Teslacam shared a video on Twitter Inc TWTR that shows a driver of a non-Tesla vehicle approaching a Tesla vehicle and attempting to open the door to engage with the Tesla driver.

There has been a lot on the news lately how dangerous the Tesla doors handles are. But — nobody ever talks about how great it is to have hidden door handles when a road rager approaches your car. It's brilliant! @tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ZDJC221oI0 — Wham Baam Teslacam (@WhamBaamYT) June 20, 2022

The non-traditional door handles confused the road rager and led to him not being able to get into the Tesla vehicle or pull the driver out of the vehicle.

No information was shared on what led up to the incident.

Related Link: Tesla On Sentry Mode Captures Video Of Pickup Owner Trying To Unplug It From Charger While Owner Naps Inside

Why It’s Important: Tesla adopted retractable door handles for the Tesla Model S in 2012. Over the years, the company has used self-presenting door handles that appear when a driver approaches the vehicle and the retractable door handles.

The upcoming Tesla Cybertruck is not expected to have door handles.

The road rage video shown above could highlight that these door handles can have added benefits other than the visual aspect and aesthetics of not having door handles sticking out.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares are up 10.24% to $716.85 on Tuesday morning at publication.

Photo: Model S, photo courtesy Tesla Inc.