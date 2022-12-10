Why New Moms Are Getting Stressed Out On Parenting-Based Social Media: Study

A new study published by Pepperdine University reveals that mothers who spend more time reading mom-focused social media content experience higher stress.

The research finds that more time spent on social media platforms, like Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook groups, dedicated to motherhood was associated with an increase in the body’s stress hormone cortisol in mothers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Moms going into online spaces have thousands of voices weighing in on their choices, and it’s overwhelming,” Dr. Lauren Amaro, an associate professor of communication at Pepperdine, told the WSJ.

Amaro said that her personal experience in a private Facebook moms group inspired the study. “I found it paralyzing and had to move out of that space,” she said.

During the research, 125 first-time mothers were recruited through social media and interviewed. The final participants included 47 white, college-educated women who reported a range of social media use.

In the process, researchers collected saliva samples from the women over four days to test levels of the hormone cortisol.

Too much cortisol can lead to high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, and weight gain. The more time the women spent on mom-centric social media, the higher their cortisol levels were, the research revealed.

“If a mom feels that another mom is performing better as a mother, she could be inspired by that mom and learn from that mom,” psychologist Nataria Joseph, who was part of the research, told the Journal. “It can go in an unhealthy direction when a mom feels inadequate and her identity as a mother is threatened.”

Photo: Ian on flickr