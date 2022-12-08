Elon Musk's Twitter will soon show users their actual account status – a new software update is coming.

What Happened: On Friday morning, Musk tweeted to his over 120 million followers that the microblogging site is working on a new software update that will allow them to "know clearly" if they've been shadowbanned.

The update will enable users to know the real reason behind their tweets being undiscoverable to everyone and appeal for the same.

See Also: Elon Musk Vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Meta Said To Be Scheming To Take Away Twitter's 'Bread And Butter'

Why It's Important: In 2018, Twitter's then-CEO Jack Dorsey said that Twitter does not "shadowban according to political ideology or viewpoint or content. Period," according to CNBC.

A blog by Twitter's former chief legal officer, Vijaya Gadde and head of product Kayvon Keykpour also stated, "We do not shadowban. You are always able to see the tweets from accounts you follow (although you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile). And we certainly don't shadowban based on political viewpoints or ideology."

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October in a highly-publicized deal. His CEO journey and approach in terms of content moderation have raised concerns, leading companies to pull ads from the platform.

Read Next: Elon Musk Lets Loose Another Batch Of Twitter Files That Point To Existence Of 'Secret Blacklists'