Elon Musk Fires Twitter Lawyer Allegedly Involved In Censoring Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed that a top lawyer at the social media platform, Jim Baker, “was exited” Tuesday for his “possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue.”

What Happened: Musk acknowledged in a Twitter post in response to Matt Taibbi, one of the two journalists who have been given access to a trove of internal documents related to the social media platform.

The journalist said in a separate tweet that Baker, Twitter’s Deputy General Counsel and formerly General Counsel for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, was fired for “vetting” the first batch of so-called Twitter files “without the knowledge of the new management.”

Musk said in a separate tweet that he only learned of Baker’s vetting of the Twitter files on Sunday.

Why It Matters: Taibbi said in the Twitter thread that he and fellow journalist Bari Weiss encountered “obstacles” to new searches of the documents when they discovered the person releasing the files was “someone named Jim.”

He said that “Baker is a controversial figure. He has been something of a Zelig of FBI controversies dating back to 2016, from the Steele Dossier to the Alfa-Server mess. He resigned in 2018 after an investigation into leaks to the press.”

Baker was part of the deliberations that took place at Twitter over the Hunter Biden laptop story published by The New York Post, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The first batch of files revealed by Taibbi indicates that key decisions regarding the removal of material related to President Joe Biden’s son were made without the knowledge of its then CEO Jack Dorsey.

Musk has termed the removal of materials a “violation” of the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

